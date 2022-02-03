PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Joan R. Edwards, 88, of Platteville, died on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday, Feb. 4, at United Methodist Church, Belmont, where services will follow. Burial will be in Belmont Cemetery.

Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, of Platteville, is assisting the family.

