CASCADE, Iowa — Marilyn M. Neiers, 85, lifelong resident of Cascade, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation in Monticello, following a fall and a period of declining health.
A Mass of Christian burial for Marilyn will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade. In light of the pandemic, there will be no visitation. Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade is assisting the family with arrangements. Anyone interested in sending memorials may send them to Reiff Funeral Home, Attention: Marilyn Neiers family, P.O. Box #430, Cascade, Iowa, 52033.
Marilyn was born January 4, 1935, in Cascade, daughter of Herbert and Adeline (Kirsch) McLees. She was a 1953 graduate of St. Martin’s High School in Cascade. On May 21, 1960, she was united in marriage to Paul Neiers at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade.
Marilyn was a homemaker and mother. She helped Paul with the bookkeeping for his life insurance business for some years, as well as having her own property/casualty business for a while. Marilyn loved to play cards, enjoyed her bridge group and going to the casino. She enjoyed her morning coffee and especially loved “Grandma days” and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Though plagued for years with debilitating arthritis, she rarely complained and was tenacious in maintaining her independence.
She was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade.
Those left to grieve her loss are her husband of 60 years, Paul Neiers, of Cascade; four children, Beth (Matt) McQuillen, of Anamosa, IA, Patti (Tim) Gehl, of Cascade, IA, Amy Cooper, of DeWitt, IA, and Christopher (Jalessa) Neiers, of Dubuque, IA; seven grandchildren, Maggie McQuillen, Melissa Gehl, Michelle Gehl, Lauren Cooper, Lexy Cooper, Bennett Neiers and Breckyn Neiers; one brother, Tom McLees, of Cascade.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her son-in-law, Jeff Cooper; her infant grandson, Alex Cooper.
The family would like to thank the staffs at River Bend Retirement Community, Jones Regional Medical Center and Monticello Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for their compassionate care.
