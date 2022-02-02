LAKE CITY, Fla. — Michael D. Gassman, 67, of Lake City and formerly of Dubuque and Bellevue, Iowa, died on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.

A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at City Church in Lake City. A remembrance gathering will be held this summer in Iowa.

