Michael D. Gassman Telegraph Herald Feb 2, 2022 LAKE CITY, Fla. — Michael D. Gassman, 67, of Lake City and formerly of Dubuque and Bellevue, Iowa, died on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022.A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at City Church in Lake City. A remembrance gathering will be held this summer in Iowa.