ELIZABETH, Ill. — Austin W. Parrott, 93, of Elizabeth, Ill., died June 12, 2020.
Complete arrangements are pending at Miller-Steinke Funeral Home, Scales Mound, Ill. Burial will be in Zion Presbyterian Cemetery, Schapville, Ill.
