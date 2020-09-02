BLOOMINGTON, Wis. — Rosemary H. “Rosie” Hampton, age 84, of Bloomington, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Unity Point Health-Meriter in Madison, WI.
She was born on August 6, 1936, in Cassville, the daughter of Vincent and Susan (Neisius) Berntgen. Rosie attended Cassville High School.
On February 27, 1954, she was united in marriage to Lee K. Hampton at St. Charles Catholic Church in Cassville.
Rosie worked at Pride/Northrup King Seed Company in Glen Haven, Piggly Wiggly Bakery in Prairie du Chien, North Andover Bar and Rapid Dye in Cassville. She made cakes for every occasion for over 50 years. Rosie enjoyed playing cards, bowling, going to car races, arranging flowers and watching rodeos on television. She also enjoyed their trips to Laughlin and Las Vegas. Rosie dearly loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her loving husband of 66 years, Lee Hampton; their children, Gary (Becky); Dave (Carol); Bruce (Bev); Bill Hampton; Cindy (Chuck) Humphrey; Tim and Dan (Kari) Hampton; son-in-law, Roger (Darla) Kirschbaum; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and one on the way; her siblings, Charlie (Sally) Berntgen; Peter Paul (Grace) Berntgen; Sandy (Harlan) Ellis; many nieces, nephews, and her dog, Charlie.
In addition to her parents and her mother- and father-in-law, Ken and Edith Hampton, Rosemary was preceded in death by a son, Wayne, in 1971; a daughter, Janet, in 2018; a daughter-in-law, Renee Hampton, in 2016; two brothers-in-law, Keith “Corkie” (Martha) and Neil (Diane) Hampton; and a sister-in-law, Judy Berngten; a dog, Nellie, and a cat, Rowdy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington with Father John Meinholz officiating. Burial will be in Gockel Cemetery, Glen Haven. Family and friends may call on Friday from 9 a.m. until time of services at the church. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Bloomington is entrusted with her care.