PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Helen C. Drury Heiser Napp, 98, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Friday, October 8, 2021.
Helen was born in Fennimore, WI, the middle child of Vivian and Lorraine (Lampe) Drury. In Helen’s early years, the family lived in Madison and her father’s work as a state produce inspector took them to the cherry orchards of Door County in summers.
Helen graduated from Platteville High School in 1940 and from Platteville State Teachers College in 1944. She taught physics, chemistry, and English at Ithaca Union High School near Richland Center.
Helen married Capt. Gordon Heiser of the U.S. Army Air Force on May 19, 1946. Together they managed Heiser Hardware, raised two sons, golfed, and enjoyed weekend trips to Lake Delton.
After Gordon’s passing, Helen married Nelson Napp of Fennimore, WI on March 17, 1974. At their home on Ridge Avenue, Helen and Nels enjoyed hosting family gatherings, fueling their grandchildren with Tang and Twix bars and giving them the run of the house. Helen’s chicken gravy and biscuits, as well as her applesauce and apple pies (often with apples from family friend Ron Harrell) were legendary.
Into her later years, Helen enjoyed trips to Florida, Culver’s lunches, playing bridge, and solving crossword puzzles. Not about to stay home, she worked at Heiser Hardware into her 90’s, as she truly enjoyed visiting with customers. She was a member of the Platteville United Methodist Church and P.E.O. Chapter CT.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents and stepmother Wilma VanDyke Drury, her spouses Gordon and Nels, her siblings Dean Drury and Carol Nabbefeld, brother-in-law Fredrick (Pauline) Heiser, and sisters-in-law Marian (Dean) Parish and Jane (Alan) Swartz.
She is survived by her sons Ted (Victoria Helander) Heiser and Tom (Karen) Heiser; grandchildren, Edward (Jennifer) Heiser, Emily (Dylan) Ankenbruck, Lindsay (David) Heiser Barger, and Lauren (Jim) Heiser-Ertel; and great-grandchildren, Natalie and Erica Ankenbruck, Donovan Heiser, and Everett and Vivian Barger. Additionally she is survived by stepchildren, Elliot Napp and Jody (Alan) Rappe; sister-in-law, Kathy Drury; several nieces and nephews; friend and longtime co-worker Joan Sheldon; and numerous other friends and former co-workers who were like family.
The family sends their deepest appreciation to the staff of Park Place Memory Care and Epione Pavilion for the outstanding care given to Helen.