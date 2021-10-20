GALENA, Ill. — Betty L. Montgomery 74, of Galena, IL passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community. The funeral service will be 11 AM, Thursday, October 21, 2021, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Friends may call from 4 to 7 PM, Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel. The burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena.
She was born August 4, 1947, in Hazel Green, WI the daughter of Joseph and Ruth (Cole) Benson. Betty was united in marriage to James L. Montgomery on May 1, 1965, in Galena and he preceded her in death on September 27, 2018. She worked in the Stairs bakery, Galena for about six years. Betty then was employed by Southwest Health Center Epione Pavilion, Cuba city WI as a cook until retiring in 2015. She loved to garden, read, and do crafts with her husband Jim. Betty loved her family and friends and would be sure to greet you with a big hug whenever she would see you. Betty was always there to lend a helping hand. She was a member of the Eagles Club Women’s Auxiliary.
Betty is survived by her two children, Joe (Tina) Montgomery of Galena, and Brenda (Brian) Pape of Dubuque, four grandchildren, Andrew (Miranda Schwoob) Montgomery, and Jenna (Fiancé’ Danny Wright) Montgomery, Leah (Fiancé’ Alex Little) Wiegman and Tyler Wiegman, one great-grandchild, Quinn Montgomery, and her many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one sister, Bonnie Benson.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Vandigo, Hospice of Dubuque, and the staff at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community for the loving care shown to our mother.