Loretta M. Austin, Montfort, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon today, St. Thomas Catholic Church, Montfort. Service: Noon today at the church.
Robert L. Cartigny, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church, St. Donatus, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Terry Ann Check, Kieler, Wis. — Scripture service: 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler. Wake: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the parish center. Viewing: 10 to 11:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the parish center. Mass of Christian burial: Noon Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler.
Carroll C. Clark, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Time of sharing: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the funeral home.
Deanne E. George, Sun City, Ariz. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Nancy M. Hess, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: Noon today at the church.
Marcella Isenhart, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Raphael Cathedral.
James Jahncke, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Duane E. Knautz, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green.
Richard E. Long, Maquoketa, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Manny’s Pizza, Savanna, Ill., and from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, Huckleberry’s Restaurant, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Helen B. McDermott, Darlington, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Darlington. Rosary service: 8 p.m. Monday at the church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Nancy L. Murray, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
George H. Platten, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Church, Manchester. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Colleen M. Thiltgen, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Menominee, Ill.
Mike Townsend, Stockton, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, Hermann Funeral Home, Stockton.
Daniel J. Vondran, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Service: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Shirley L. Whittle, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa. Service: 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.
