Gene C. Gregerson

Telegraph Herald

Mar 22, 2022

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Gene C. Gregerson, 82, of Prairie du Chien, died on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 25, at First Lutheran Church in McGregor, Iowa. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, of Prairie du Chien, is assisting the family.