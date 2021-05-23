Richard W. Reinhardt, 59, of Dubuque, passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021. There will be a celebration of life at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 26. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in his honor, with Fr. Steve Garner officiating. He will then be laid to rest at Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Richard was born August 3, 1961, in Dubuque to Ferdinand and Rosemary (Knobbe) Reinhardt. He graduated from Hempstead High School in 1979. He had a passion for music which he practiced through the successful DJ and Karaoke business he owned for many years. He also owned his own tavern and billiards hall in downtown Dubuque for a number of years. He had a passion for bulldogs which he put on display though his collection of figurines he enjoyed, to remind him of all the wrinkled, fuzzy faces he loved throughout the years. He owned a Harley Davidson that he enjoyed when he could and passed the love of motorcycles onto his sons. He enjoyed the time that he spent with his children and grandchildren, always spoiling them and being silly to make sure they always had a smile on their faces.
Those left to honor his memory are his five children, Melissa Reinhardt, Amy (Paul) Hartwell, Andrea Reinhardt (& partner Johnny Zambrano), Matthew Reinhardt (& partner Pamela Murphy), and Shayne Reinhardt (& partner Samantha McCarron). His grandchildren, Emma, Charlotte, Kamber, Dawson, Averee, Noa, Isla, Leo and Wesley. Three sisters, Karla Reinhardt, Karen Orcutt, Kimberly (Marty) Schuster; and one brother, Randy Reinhardt. Many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosemary and Ferdinand Reinhardt Sr.; his brother, Ferdinand Reinhardt Jr; brother-in-Law, John Orcutt; and his cousins, Richard Hoell, and Dean Knobbe.
We would like to give special thanks to Karla and Randy for the many things they did for him and always being there. Thank you to the Sunny Crest Manor team for the care they provided.