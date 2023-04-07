DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Jude C. Milbert, 66, of Dyersville passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 — 7 pm Monday, April 10, 2023, at 7-Hills Brewery, 703 13th Ave SE in Dyersville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Douglas Loecke will officiate.
Born on February 9th, 1957, to Adrian “Butch” & Theresa (Rauen) Milbert. Named after St. Jude, he maintained a strong faith as an active member of the St. Francis Xavier Basilica his entire life. A star athlete in high school, Jude attended Coe College where he played both baseball & football all 4 years & where he is a member of Coe College Hall of Fame.
On July 19th, 1980, he wed his high school sweetheart, Lisa Jenk. Together they raised their two daughters, Miki & Cassie in Dyersville where he ran a successful tax & financial firm until he retired in 2022. He had a vision to rebuild the farmhouse he grew up in & he and Lisa did just that in 2017. He spent countless hours perfecting the yard, planting their trees & making their dreams a reality. He enjoyed sitting under their “shady rest” where he and Lisa would reminisce & plan their future adventures.
An avid Hawkeye, St. Louis Cardinals & Indianapolis Colts fan — Jude loved attending sporting events and cheering on his teams. One of his greatest memories was being a part of the Field of Dreams movie & traveling the world as a member of the Ghost Players.
His greatest love & passion was for his family. He loved watching his 7 grandchildren grow up. Whether attending all of their sporting events, playing catch with them or taking them on gator rides around the farm. The admiration was shared, as their “Grampie” was truly their hero.
He leaves behind his wife Lisa, daughters, Michelle “Miki” (Derrick) Parsons of Dyersville and Cassandra “Cassie” (Jesse) Costigan of Solon; 7 grandchildren; Jaxson, Adrianne & Bo Parsons, Isaiah, Mila, Calvin & Mack Costigan; a sister Mary Jo Frericks & -in-laws, Al Link, Mary Todd Milbert, Pam Jenk and David Jenk.
He was welcomed in heaven by both his parents, his brother Roger Milbert, sister Carol Link, a brother-in-law, Melvin Frericks, parents-in-law, Tom Sr. & Beverly Jenk, and brother-in-law, Tom Jenk, Jr.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com. Cards and memorials may be sent to the family in care of Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.
