Jane Ellen Becker, 73, of Dubuque, passed away December 7, 2022 at home with her husband by her side.

Visitation will be from 3:00-6:00 p.m., Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road with a funeral service immediately following at 6:00p.m. Rev. Dianne Grace will officiate. The family will lay Jane to rest Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

