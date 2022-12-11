Jane Ellen Becker, 73, of Dubuque, passed away December 7, 2022 at home with her husband by her side.
Visitation will be from 3:00-6:00 p.m., Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road with a funeral service immediately following at 6:00p.m. Rev. Dianne Grace will officiate. The family will lay Jane to rest Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Jane was born on September 16, 1949 to Eldon and Dorothy (Hilvers) Ruddy in Dubuque. She was united in marriage to Michael J. Becker on November 4, 1972.
Jane retired from Job Services of Iowa where she was employed for over 45 years.
She loved spending time outdoors whether it was being an avid gardener, walking, or reading.
Jane cherished time spent with family, especially her grandchildren. She loved spoiling the grandkids and attending their sporting and school events whenever possible.
Jane was a liver transplant recipient for over 26 years and a breast cancer survivor for over 10 years.
Jane is survived by her husband of 50 years; children, Michelle (Charles) Tucker of Dubuque, and Lisa (Kristopher) Mercer of Kingsland, Georgia; grandchildren, Samantha Lange, Jonathin, Kaylee, and Elaina Tucker, and Collin Mercer. She is also survived by her siblings; Stephen Ruddy and Jeanne (John) Schneider; and in-laws, Gary (Mary) Dura.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father in-law, Rita and Whitey (Elmer) Dura; and several other extended family members.
Jane’s family wishes to extend a most heartfelt thank you to Hospice of Dubuque and Home Instead, especially Carol and Lori, and to all that have helped and cared for Jane. Your kindness and compassion will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested for memorials to be given to Hospice of Dubuque or Home Instead.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
