Thomas W. Spensley, Jr. 84, of Dubuque died Friday, December 03, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 pm Wednesday, December 8, at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road followed by a wake service at 7 pm. The private Mass of Christian Burial will be livestreamed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery where military rites will be accorded.
Thomas was born December 5,1936 in Dubuque, son of Thomas and Mary (Kinney) Spensley, Sr.
He served his country in the United State Air Force from 1957 to 1961 where he trained guard dogs. After getting out of the Air Force, he married Janice Hansen at Sacred Heart Church in Sedalia, Missouri on July 7, 1962.
After retiring from the Dubuque Packing Company, Thomas worked at B.R. Sports and drove a school bus for East Dubuque Public Schools.
In his younger days, Thomas played fastpitch softball. He was an avid motorcyclist and toured much of the Western United States with his wife by motorcycle. He also enjoyed golf, watching NASCAR, and was a skate guard at Skate Country.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Spensley of Dubuque; four children, Mark (Darcey) Spensley of Monticello, Kristin Peschke of Riverside, IL, Brian (Melissa) Spensley of Ankeny, IA, and Sheila (Chuck Fuson) Spensley of Round Rock, TX; eight grandchildren, Allie (Kevin), Kenzie, Devin (Kally), Dillon, Connor, Macey, Lauren and Reagan; and four great grandchildren, Sullivan, Claire, Logan and Sonder.
He is also survived by three siblings, Barbara Kieler, Roger Spensley and Sue (Dave) Lau, and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings, Sandra and Scott Spensley.