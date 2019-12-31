DUBUQUE, Iowa — Mary Jane Glennon, 87, of Dubuque, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Visitation will follow a 2 p.m. Prayer service until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2215 Windsor Avenue. The Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Rev. Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Mary was born February 24, 1932, in Luxemburg, the daughter of Peter and Margaret (Ries) Merkes. On May 1, 1956, she married Joel R. Glennon at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Dubuque. Mary was a member Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Rosary Society and an honorary member of St. Vincent de Paul Society. Mary was a homemaker. She loved spending time with her family, enjoyed sewing, cards, bingo, and going to the casino.
Survivors include her husband, Joel; children, Jim (Kathy) Glennon, of East Dubuque, IL, Jane (Steve) O’Hea, of Dubuque, IA, Sandy (Paul) Meyer, of Dubuque, IA, Rita (Joseph) Stauffer, of Odessa, TX, Dan (Jill) Glennon, of East Dubuque, IL, Richard (Jane) Glennon, of Dubuque, IA, Barbara (Bill) Beutin, of Dubuque, Deborah (Randy) Vaske, of Peosta, IA, Tom (Amy) Glennon, of Peosta, IA; 32 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren; one brother, Arnold (Jacqueline) Merkes, of Manchester, IA, and sisters-in-law, Theresa Merkes, Colleen Glennon and Diane (John) Pasieka.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Lauren Meyer; siblings, Art (Dorothy) Merkes, Ambrose (Sylveria) Merkes, Catherine (Joseph) Foxen, Peter (Yvonne) Merkes, Theresa (Leonard) Foxen, Clara (Melvin) Weis, Aloysius Merkes, John (Lucille) Merkes; brothers-in-law, Cletus Glennon and Carl Glennon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to Holy Spirit Parish — Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hospice of Dubuque, and Right to Life.
A special thank-you to Hospice of Dubuque especially, Alisa, Kelli, Julie, Nichole, and Jessica, and the staff of Holy Spirit Parish.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements. A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Mary’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.