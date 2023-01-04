Leroy G. Abresch, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Roger Anderegg, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Dana Bond-Jenson, Colesburg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, United Methodist Church, Colesburg. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Thomas Bradley, Green Valley, Ariz. — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
Karen E. Clemens, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday, St. John’s Catholic Church, Peosta.
William F. Coty, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Carl J. Heisler, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Gregory T. Merritt, Shoreview, Minn. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Katherine A. Parks, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Joseph J. Smith, Peosta, Iowa — Service: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Peosta Community Centre.
Patrick R. Sullivan, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Todd N. Swift, Weaverville, N.C. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29, Grand River Center.
Shirley A. Waterman, Colesburg, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Colesburg.
Vicki L. Worachek, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Donald A. Zeeryp Jr., Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Ridge Runner’s, 800 Main St., Savanna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.