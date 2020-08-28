Edwin “Ed” Wagner, age 96, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly at 4:54 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque, surrounded by his loving family.
To celebrate Ed’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to the COVID-19 mandate issued by the City of Dubuque, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering. To honor Ed’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 5 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon Bill Bussan officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Ed was born on May 26, 1924, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Edwin A. and Marie (Schueller) Wagner.
Ed graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, class of 1942. After school, Ed joined the U.S. Army Transportation Corps. Upon completion of his military service, Ed trained in repairing office equipment in Chicago, Illinois, and Springfield, Missouri. While in Springfield he would discover a little restaurant with a beautiful waitress working there that would turn out to be his soulmate. Ed married the love of his life, Billie Jean Simmons, on June 5, 1948, in Springfield, Missouri. The two moved to Dubuque where they raised their son and celebrated 62 years of marriage together before Jean passed away on March 29, 2011. He was always a hard worker who was employed with Business Supply Company for several years before going into retail at the Milkhouse on University Avenue. He would return to Business Supply for a short time before going to work with Apple River Chemical Company where he would retire at age 65. When he found himself with some free time on his hands, Ed enjoyed fixing things around the house, much to Jean’s delight. He was very mechanical and well known for traveling to relatives homes and helping them with projects as well. In his younger days, Ed enjoyed squirrel hunting, which it turned out was actually more like squirrel watching. He was an avid fisherman and Massy Station was by far his favorite fishing hole. We are saddened at losing Ed in our daily lives, but take some comfort in knowing that he is now reunited with his beloved Jean.
Those left to cherish Ed’s memory include his son, Dr. Frank (Mary Ann) Wagner, St. Kitts, West Indies and Seabrook, TX; a granddaughter, Lynn (Greg) Hosch, Seabrook, TX; a great-granddaughter, Peyton Hosch, Seabrook, TX; and his siblings, Virginia Rohner and Karl (Janet) Wagner.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Billie Jean Wagner; his siblings, Dolly Gates and Marc Wagner.
Ed’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Ennoble for all of their kind and compassionate care of Ed and the entire family. Also special thanks to the nurses on 4th floor at Mercy Hospital for their kindness and wonderful care of Ed during his last moments.
Memorials will be accepted by the family and may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Edwin Wagner Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.