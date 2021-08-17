MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Teresa I. Schaaf, age 83, of Mineral Point, Wisconsin, died on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at home surrounded by family.
She was born on August 7, 1938, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Alice (Duffy) Healey. She married John “Jack” Schaaf on September 16, 1961, at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa.
With Terri’s expertise in the insurance business, she convinced Jack to start an independent insurance adjusting business and helped him with the office tasks as they maintained the family farm that they loved so much.
After raising her four children, Terri started a twenty-five-year career working for Mineral Point Family Dentistry, enjoying it to the extent that she worked until age 75.
She bravely battled lymphoma at age 81 and was given the gift of two extra years to enjoy with family and friends.
She loved outings with her friends, home decorating, entertaining family and friends, and hosting holiday gatherings for family. She was completely devoted to her four children and husband and had a deep and abiding Catholic faith that made her a center of strength and inspiration.
She is survived by her four children, Julie (Ron) Dunbar of DeForest, Wisconsin, Jan (Mark) Mailloux and Steve Schaaf of Mineral Point, and Sandy Schaaf of Madison, Wisconsin, along with 10 grandchildren: Katie, Jacob (fiancé Kelsey Lange) and Michaela Dunbar; Dominic, Gabriel, Gemma, Kiara, Matthew, Christian, and Celine Mailloux. She is also survived by a brother-in-law Bill (Carol) Fitzgerald and several nieces and nephews.
Teresa was preceded in death by her husband Jack, her parents, Charles and Alice Healey, her brother, Clifford Healey, three sisters-in-law Donna Fitzgerald, Doris Schaaf and Jeanette Healey, and several nieces and nephews. Teresa was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, and she will be forever in our hearts.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Ss. MARY & PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH in Mineral Point, WI. Fr. Michael Tarigopula will officiate. Burial will be in St Mary’s Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:00 — 10:50 a.m. at the church.