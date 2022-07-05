DURANGO, Iowa — Wray Allen Childers, 65, of Durango, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque, with his family by his side, after a 14 month battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Wray will be 10:00 am Friday, July 8, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Deacon Mike Ellis. Burial will be in St. Clement Cemetery in Bankston.
Wray was born December 29, 1956, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Wray F. and Joanne C. Elgin Childers. On September 27, 1980, he married Julie A. Nixon in Des Moines, IA.
He was a 1974 graduate of Hempstead High School and attended Iowa State University.
He was a professional land surveyor at Yaggy Colby Associates and then Childers Surveying, both in Mason City, IA, and retired from IIW Engineers & Surveying, in Dubuque, in 2015.
Wray was a member of St. Clement Catholic Church in Bankston. He loved his Saturday morning breakfast in the Bunk House with family and friends. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. Wray enjoyed hunting, John Deere tractors, and NASCAR. He also enjoyed being able to ride RAGBRAI several times. He had a great love of farming and was very proud to be able to move back and live on his grandparents farm, Green Haven, which he farmed with his brother, Randy. He also loved spending time with his grandkids lighting off fireworks and giving them golf cart rides.
Survivors include his wife, Julie; his children, Jennifer (Ryan) Soat of Asbury, IA, Robert Allen (Christa) Childers of Durango, IA, Emily (Eric) Martens of Dubuque, IA; his mother, Joanne C. (Neil) Childers of Dubuque, IA; four grandchildren, Caraline, Olivia, Elijah, and Josephine; one brother, Randy (Lori) Childers of Dubuque, IA; one sister, Donna (Jeff) Haun of Dubuque, IA; one brother-in-law, Frank (Yvonne) Nixon of Hammond, LA; one sister-in-law, Colleen Nixon of Des Moines, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, one sister, Connie Brehm, and one brother-in-law, John Nixon.
A memorial has been established for the Centralia-Peosta Fire Department.
The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Debra Rohr, ARNP, Dr. Hermann and caring staff, the Wendt Cancer Center, and the Centralia-Peosta Fire Department for their loving care.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Wray’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
