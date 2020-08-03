MARION, Iowa — Ernest (Ernie) “Bates” John Kluesner, 64, of Marion, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics surrounded by his loving family.
Friends and relatives may visit with the family from 3 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa. Everyone must wear a mask to attend.
Services for Ernie will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa, with Rev. Father Schuler presiding. Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley following the service. Social distancing standards will be in place. The family asks that those in attendance wear a mask or facial covering as well. In true “Ernie” style, the family also kindly requests casual dress and to honor him in a special way, please wear Iowa Hawkeyes, St. Louis Cardinals, Green Bay Packers or Boston Celtics attire. Those who are unable to attend may view the live streaming services for Ernie through the St. Elizabeth Pastorate Facebook page.
Ernie was born May 9, 1956, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Joseph C. and Verena R. (Wulfekuhle) Kluesner. Ernie grew up on a farm outside of Farley, Iowa, with his twelve siblings. He graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in Farley in 1974.
On November 18, 1978, Ernie married the love of his life, Karen Ernzen, at St. Patrick’s Church in Epworth, Iowa. Ernie and Karen had four children, Kristin, Jessica, Matthew and Alisan. The family moved to Marion in 1984. Ernie was devoted to his family. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and family, cookouts and family gatherings, golfing with his son and brothers, fishing with his brothers, nephews and grandchildren, playing cards and watching sporting events. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes, St. Louis Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, and Boston Celtics fan, as well as any team his grandchildren were playing on.
Ernie had an adventurous spirit and was never opposed to trying new things. On his most recent vacation to the Bahamas, he enjoyed ziplining and parasailing with Karen. He was also a talented athlete. He was known as a “hot dog” to his high school basketball teammates and also excelled on his Anstoetter softball team. Ernie was a kind and selfless person. He was always available to listen, give a warm hug or help a friend in need.
He was also very hardworking and was a skilled handyman. This served him well in the many projects that his wife and children had for him as well as in his career. He enjoyed his job at D.A.D. Manufacturing where he worked for almost 30 years.
Ernie is survived by his wife, Karen, of almost 42 years; children, Kristin (Kyle) Becker, of Marion, IA, Jessica (Joshua) Kelly, of Atkins, IA, Matthew (Kristina) Kluesner, of Cedar Falls, IA, and Alisan Kluesner, of Cedar Rapids, IA; grandchildren, Andrew and Luke Becker, Aubrey and Avarie Kelly and Madison, Alexis and Jacob Kluesner; eleven siblings, Daniel Kluesner, of Farley, IA, Dianne (Bruce) Batteram, of Hazel Green, WI, Robert (Karla) Kluesner, of Farley, IA, Vernon (Jackie) Kluesner, of Dubuque, IA, Edwin (Mary) Kluesner, of Farley, IA, Therese (Jerry) Renz, of Earlville, IA, Barb Kluesner, of Marion, IA, Craig Kluesner, of Farley, IA, Cyril (Amy) Kluesner, of Dubuque, IA, Rosie (Daryl) Nurre, of Petersburg, IA, and Lois (Rich) Wubben, of Galena, IL; in-laws, Barbara Ernzen, of Epworth, IA, Loras (Debbie) Ernzen, of Dubuque, IA, Dianne (Daryl) Kamp, of Epworth, IA, Teresa (Patrick) Daly, of Farley, IA, Gary (Kerry) Ernzen, of Epworth, IA, Shirley (Terry) Burds, of Peosta, IA, and Ken Ernzen, of Moreno Valley, CA; and many nieces and nephews and step in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph C. and Verena R. (Wulfekuhle) Kluesner; brother, Allen R. Kluesner; in-laws, Raymond Ernzen, Ardella (Ernzen) Connolly, Frank Connolly; brother-in-law, Melvin Ernzen; and nephews, Ryan Wubben, John Ernzen and Daniel Lee Ernzen.
The family would like to thank the Marion Fire Department and paramedics for their quick response, as well as the nurses, doctors and staff at St. Luke’s Hospital and the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for their care and compassion as they worked to help Ernie.
If you would like to view a video tribute or send online condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.