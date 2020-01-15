Mary Block, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: 1 p.m. Friday until time of services at the funeral home.
Ronald D. Engelhardt, Elkader, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Bethany Lutheran Church, Elkader. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Lloyd R. Erickson, New Albin, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, New Albin Townhouse & Chapel, 136 Elm St., New Albin. Visitation: 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday at the townhouse.
Paula M. Hefel, Dubuque — Services: 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 4 p.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Thomas G. Hoefer, Earlville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today. St. Joseph Catholic Church, Earlville. Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, Clifton-Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Earlville.
Raymond L. Latham, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Kenneth F. Leibfried, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, until time of services at the church.
Adam E. Lincoln, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of Life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.
Michael J. Pluemer, Asbury, Iowa — Celebration of Life: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Holiday Inn Grand Ballroom, 450 Main St.
Patricia A. Prochaska, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Eugene J. Rima, Strawberry Point, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, St. Mary Catholic Church, Strawberry Point. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Strawberry Point, and 9:30 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church.
Elizabeth R. Kuhle Ryan, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 23, Sacred Heart Church, 19589 Sacred Heart Lane, Bernard, Iowa. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Delbert J. Schulting, Menominee, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, Nativity BVM Church, Menominee. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, and 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill.
Rita A. Soppe, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Frederick T. Splinter, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque. Visitation: 9 to 9:45 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque.
Gordon V. Wells, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Visitation: After 9:45 a.m. Friday until time of services at the church.