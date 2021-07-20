POTOSI, Wis. — Daniel W. Schmit, age 90, of Evansville, WI, formerly of Potosi, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Kelly House in Evansville.
Before his spirit left this earth, Daniel wrote the following obituary in his own words. He was born on September 15, 1929, at North Andover, the son of Michael and Agnes (Zimmer) Schmit. Daniel attended St. Mary’s Catholic grade school for eight years in Glen Haven. The first two years of high school was at Cassville and the remaining two years at Loras Academy in Dubuque, IA. Daniel furthered his education at Loras College. On June 18, 1951, Daniel enlisted in the United States Army for three years and served in Korea, Japan, and the United States discharged with the rank of Sergeant. On April 16, 1955, Daniel and Patricia Yvonne Entringer were united in marriage at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque, IA. They were together for 18 years, 5 months, and 14 days when God called her home. They had 6 children: Dennis James (Mary Cadwallader), Diana Marie (Darrell Crapp), Debra Lynn, Dorianne, Edward Michael and Daniel Joseph. Debra Lynn died July 24, 2007.
Daniel was employed with the Dubuque Packing Company and FDL Foods for 38 years, retiring in 1992. He was a member of the Tennyson Village Board for 15 years, a part-time wastewater plant operator, and spent 4.5 years as a deckhand of the Diamond Jo gambling boat. Daniel often stated that was the best job he ever had. He enjoyed doing carpenter work on his home as a hobby. Daniel was a member of the Knights of Columbus 6480, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 5276, American Legion Post No. 473, and served as an usher at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson for 43 years.
Additional survivors include 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Daniel’s life with military honors will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson, with Father Richard Leffler officiating. Family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Memorials and/or cards of sympathy can be mailed to Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, attn. Daniel Schmit, PO Box, 30, Lancaster, WI 53813. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Potosi is entrusted with his care.
Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com