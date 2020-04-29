Charlotte R. Danner lived 98 wonderful years, always thinking of others and greeted everyone with a smile. She was well-cared for by her children until she met the Lord at home, on April 27, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at St. Joseph Key West Church, with Rev. Rodney Allers officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral will be live streamed on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page. Please LIKE the funeral home Facebook page to view the funeral.