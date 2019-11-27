James Richard “Ricky” Woods, 59, of Dubuque, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Sunnycrest Manor.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with Dan Bridges officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the funeral home.
Ricky was born on April 19, 1960, in Ashland, Kentucky. He worked for Area Residential Care for many years and was a resident at the Beacon Hill Group Home. He later moved to Sunnycrest Manor where he became part of their family.
God has a new Angel in Heaven to look over us and protect us.
He is survived by his mother, Sheila Woods, of Zwingle; a sister, Barbara (Dave) Weldon, of Danville, KY; a brother, Charles “Chuck” (Luann) Woods, of Prairie du Sac, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews in Kentucky and Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Woods; a brother, Terry Woods; his paternal grandparents in Kentucky, Richard and Irene Woods; and his grandparents in Dubuque, Joe and Eileen Bellings.
Memorials may be given to Area Residential Care or Sunnycrest Manor.
The family would like to thank the nurses, staff and residents of Sunnycrest Manor for all their care, kindness and making Ricky a part of their family.