DEWITT, Iowa — LeRoy Victor Wagener, 82, of DeWitt, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Genesis-East, Davenport.
He was born December 30, 1936, in rural Andrew, to the late Roy and Olga (Kurt) Wagener and was a 1955 graduate of Andrew High School. LeRoy spent over 50 years in the car business working for Wagener Ford Sales in DeWitt, John Wagener Ford in Maquoketa and then Lee Dahl Motors and Kreiger Motors in DeWitt until retirement. He married Pauline Clasen April 15, 1961, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Bellevue. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. In addition to his love of automobiles, LeRoy enjoyed time spent with his family, playing cards and traveling, especially to Leesburg, Florida, where he and Pauline wintered for many years.
Surviving are his wife, Pauline; children, Joel (Debonie) Wagener, Rock Island, Ill., Ellen Wagener, Scottsdale, Ariz. Dan (Dede) Wagener, DeWitt, and Sara (Jason) Broyles, Davenport; 10 grandchildren and a great-granddaughter; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Virtus (Marilyn) Clasen, Pete (Marilyn) Clasen and Mary Ann Clasen, all of Bellevue, Bernardine Nefzger, Earlville, Mary Ellen Kirk, Maquoketa and Lela Roiger, Randolph, Minn.; nieces and nephews.
Preceding LeRoy in death were his parents; a brother, John (Ann) Wagener; and brothers-in-law, Arthur Goldsmith, Ed Nefzger, James Kirk, Alvin Clasen, Dennis Hines and Cliff Roiger; nephews, Jeff Hines and Kurt Clasen.
Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt, from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday with a Vigil Service at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:30 until a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. The Rev. Fr. Stephen Page will officiate with Interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be designated to St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt or DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation.
