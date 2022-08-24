CASCADE, Iowa — Michael J. “Corky” Dolphin Sr., 78, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his home in Cascade, Iowa.
A Memorial Service for Corky will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa with Full Military Honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528.
Corky was born March 15, 1944, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Herbert and Emily (Horan) Dolphin. He was a graduate of former Aquin High School in Cascade, Iowa. He was united in marriage on March 31, 1999, to Becky Woodke at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. She preceded him in death on March 27, 2012. Corky worked for the Western Dubuque School system in school maintenance for many years.
He was a member of the St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa. Corky was a Veteran having served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was also a member of the Cascade American Legion Post #528.
Corky was a sports fanatic. He loved playing softball and rooting for the Bears, Blackhawks, Lakers, and Yankees. He was an expert on 50’s and 60’s music and loved Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly and many others. Corky enjoyed going to his winter home in Mesa, Arizona, where he enjoyed playing softball and tennis.
He is survived by two children, Michael (Esther) Dolphin Jr. of New Mexico, and Jeff Dolphin of Florida; two step-grandsons, Dylan Potter of Wisconsin, and Tobias Easling of Utah; and many nieces and nephews.
He is also preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Dave (Carol) Dolphin Sr. and John P. Dolphin; and one sister, Bonnie Curry.
