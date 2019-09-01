PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Clayton K. Lange, 81, of Platteville, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, with his loving family at his side.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville, where friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of services. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Private family burial will take place at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Clayton K. Lange Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Clayton was born on June 20, 1938, in Dickeyville, Wis., the son of William “Bud” and Lucille (Reese) Lange. He attended Cuba City High School. In 1959, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Karen Peacock, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Potosi, Wis.
In his early years, Clayton worked at the Dubuque Packing Company, as well as at Caradco Trucking. He worked for many years with Lonsberg Excavating, until he began driving trucks for Dick Bonin; this is where he found his love of trucking, and became the owner and operator of Autumn Transport. Clayton purchased and loved to drive his pride and joy, “Plum Crazy,” until his retirement in 2003.
After retiring, he enjoyed woodworking, fishing, playing bean bags and throwing horseshoes, but most of all, he enjoyed time spent with all of his grandkids and great-grandkids. Clayton had a very tough journey in his battle with cancer, but he always had a smile.
Clayton is survived by the love of his life, and wife of 60 years, Karen; five children, Becky (Brad) Heins, Brian (Cheryl) Lange, Brenda (Dean) Quale, Brad (Jodi) Lange and Barb (Brian) Okey; 17 grandchildren, Doni (Ken) Thomas, Jason Stead, Jerre Stead, Kyle (Laura) Heins, Jennifer (Alyssa) Reuter, Justin Lange, Kassie (Jake) Dunbar, Jeremy Schober-Lange, Jordan Schober-Lange, Nicky Okey, Kelly (Kelly) Bertram, Sandy Kunde, Callie Quale, Jenee (Christian) Rago, Dylan Lange, Heather (Andy) Tysma and Jeffry Okey; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Janice (Tom) Warne; sisters and brothers-in-law, Gloria Lange, Marlene (Wayne) Schmieder, Arlene Peacock, Betty Peacock, Carol (John) Fecht, Ronnie (Shelly) Peacock and Mary Kay (Roger) McDonald; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Eugene “Yogi” Lange; father and mother-in-law, Walter and Leila Peacock; brother-in-law, Gary Peacock; and granddaughter, Candice Bertram.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Southwest Health Center, especially Dr. White, the staff at Edenbrook, and to his special girls at the Wendt Cancer Center.