Debra C. (McClain) Krier, age 66, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, at her home with her loving family at her side.
To celebrate Debra’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. To honor Debra’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 2215 Windsor Avenue, with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Debra was born on February 22, 1955, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Herbert and Elizabeth (Honerbum) McClain.
Debra graduated from Dubuque Senior High School. She was a hard worker and was employed with the Telegraph Herald, Mercy Family Pharmacy, which became MercyOne, and also with Stonehill Care Center. When she was able to find a little free time for herself, Debra loved to sit and quietly read a good book, crochet and put together jigsaw puzzles. She was a member of St. Mary’s Church until its closing, when she began attending Sacred Heart Church. Her family meant the world to her, and Debra always made sure that everyone knew how loved they were and that they were well taken care of. Debra will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Debra’s memory include her children, Debra E. (Scott Huff) Ballew, David A. Krier and Daniel H. (Jodie) Krier, all of Dubuque, IA; her 6 grandchildren, Marissa, Katelyn, Justin, Olivia, Natalie, Christian and Jace; her 4 great-grandchildren, Mariya, Lanaya, Messiah and Caspian; her siblings, Joan (Jim) Reinsbach, Fennimore, WI, Willard McClain and Dennis (Ann) McClain, both of Hazel Green, WI; and several nieces and nephews.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Maranda Ann; her brother, Bob McClain Sr.; and a nephew, Joseph McClain.
Debra’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Mercy and Hospice of Dubuque for all of their kindness and support throughout Debra’s battle with cancer.
