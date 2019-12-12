GALENA, Ill. — Mary Lorraine Skoglund, 91, of Galena, IL, and formerly South Holland, IL, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Gardens South, Oak Lawn, IL, at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is assisting the family.
She was born May 8, 1928, in Chicago, the daughter of Neal and Olive (Nugent) Breen. Lorraine was united in marriage to Walter Skoglund in Chicago, and he preceded her in death on May 22, 1987. She was a homemaker. Lorraine was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, South Holland. She will fondly be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and mother-in-law and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by a daughter, Susan (Marc) De Young; two sons, Mike and Patrick “P.J.” Skoglund; grandchildren, Christopher De Young, Tina (Jeremy) Bowers, Kristin (Scott) Timko and Paul Skoglund; great-grandchildren, Will, Jonathan and Cooper Bowers, Chloe and Katelyn Radats; and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Raymond; four brothers, Paul, Francis, James and John “Uncle Babe” Breen.
A special thank you to son-in-law Marc De Young and grandson-in-law Jeremy Bowers for always being there to help and the loving care you showed her over the years. The family also wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Beth Gullone, Hospice of Dubuque and the staff at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community for the care and compassion shown to Lorraine.
