LANCASTER, Wis. — David C. Bainbridge, age 78, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 26, 2021, after a lifetime of love for family, God, community, and business.
He was born to Alfred and Modesta Bainbridge on July 24, 1943, in Dubuque, IA. After a childhood of entrepreneurship and education (bachelor’s in history), he found the love of his life, and on May 29, 1965, he married Marianne. They raised four children while he worked full-time and gained a master’s in psychology, Registered Nursing Degree, and completed his master’s in nursing anesthesia. All the while Marianne carried the occupation, he always deemed most important in life, mother.
David served his Country as a Naval CRNA from 1969-1971, returning home to serve many hospitals in the tri-state area until his retirement in 2019. During his 50-year healthcare career, he also served his community through commercial and residential business development, always offering young professionals opportunities to join him in his “chase.” He was known for his untouchable IV skills, getting things done and knowing no boundaries, a legacy for which he will always be remembered. His unique passion for business and community was noticed by all and will be carried on through his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
David is survived by his wife, Marianne; children, Mark, Gina, Scott (Tonya), and Michelle Bainbridge; twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and four siblings.
David was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings.
A Mass of Christian Burial with Military Honors will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church in Lancaster with Father William Vernon officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Family and friends may call on Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at St. Clement Catholic Church where a 2:45 p.m. parish rosary will be prayed. Friends may also call on Friday from 12:00 noon until time of services at the church. In lieu of plants and flowers, a David C. Bainbridge Memorial Fund has been established. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster is entrusted with his care.