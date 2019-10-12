TENNYSON, Wis. - Francis "Frank" W. Straka of Tennyson, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019.
A celebration of Frank's life will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Holiday Gardens Event Center (101 Brewery Hollow Rd., Potosi, WI 53820). A private burial will be performed at a later date. In lieu of flowers and gifts, a Frank Straka Memorial Fund has been established for the family.
Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Potosi is assisting the family.
Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com