Owen Lynn Rodrigo Armstrong, 5 months and 7 days, son of Billy and Catherine Armstrong, passed away peacefully in the arms of his family on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at home in Rochester, Minnesota.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Elkader, Iowa. There will also be a one-hour visitation before services at the church on Friday. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Bible Baptist Church, Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. Burial will be in Hansel Cemetery, rural Garber, Iowa.