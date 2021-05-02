Jerry H. Culbertson, Baldwin, Iowa — Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Wayne B. Farrey, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 3, and 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 4, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home, Lancaster. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Leland H. Runde, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis., and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, May 3, Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler.
Joanne Simonini, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 3, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the chapel.