GALENA, Ill. — On Tuesday, December 24th, 2019, Adam Edward Lincoln, formerly of Galena, Ill., loving son, brother and uncle, passed away at the age of 42.
Adam was born on June 23, 1977, in Cuba City, WI, the son of Doug and Joan (Engel) Lincoln. He was a graduate of Galena High School, Class of 1997.
Adam enjoyed watching sports, taking walks and being outdoors. He was a Buffalo Bills and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was an avid collector of sports memorabilia.
Adam is survived by his father, Doug, of Galena, IL; his brother, Todd (Jessica) Lincoln, of Galena, IL; his sister, Kristi (Josh) Leverton, of Warren, IL; nephews, Gavin and Jack; nieces, Sophie, Olivia and Emme; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joan; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 26, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, IL.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com