CUBA CITY, Wis. — Cecilia A. “Pat” Deiter (Aurit), 80, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at home.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Cuba City, is assisting the family.
Pat was born on April 30, 1940, in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, the daughter of Kinsella and Bernadine (Splinter) Aurit. She married Vernon Deiter on July 29, 1961, at St. Matthew’s Church, in Shullsburg. Pat graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1958. She was a homemaker until working at Cuba City State Bank in 1979 until retiring in 1992. Following retirement, she worked at Jacques Seed Co. and Swiss Colony.
Pat enjoyed many hobbies including puzzles, cooking, quilting, fishing, bird watching and traveling. She was an avid fan of the Cubs, Brewers and Badgers. She spent much of her later years playing cards and laughing with close friends. She drew others in with her genuine nature and constant kindness. Pat deeply valued her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family and attending every special occasion as her family grew. She was always excited to hear from and spend time with her grandchildren, cheering them on throughout the years. Pat will be remembered for her big hugs accompanied by her witty and caring personality.
Survivors include her husband, Vernon; daughter, Sandy (Rodney) Adams, Cuba City, WI; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Deiter, Cuba City, WI; two sisters, Joan Kasper and Mary Grayson; six grandchildren, Hilary (Jarid) Brockman, Ryan (Noelle) Deiter, Zachary and Amanda Adams, Conner and Alaina Deiter; and two great-grandchildren, Violet and Beau Brockman.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Kinsella and Bernadine Aurit; two sons, Dennis Deiter and Robert Deiter; a granddaughter, Olivia Deiter; her brother, Richard Aurit; and a brother-in-law, Jerome Kasper.
