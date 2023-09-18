PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — J. Benjamin “Ben” Wilkinson, 95, of Prairie du Chien, died on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Garrity Funeral Home in Prairie du Chien. A private burial will take place at a later date.