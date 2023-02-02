Grace A. Claus, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Sondra D. Colson, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Mary Ann I. Digmann, Hopkinton, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, St. Luke Catholic Church, Hopkinton. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Vince Ehrlich, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Michael Figueroa, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
William A. Frederick, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, Church of the Resurrection. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Laura L. Joyce, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Michael Klein, Verona, Wis. — Visitation: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 11 at the church.
Loretta J. Lucy, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Wayne O’Brien, Eastman, Wis. — Celebration of life: 4 to 7 p.m., with a rosary service at 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 4, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
