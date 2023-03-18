David A. Beckius, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, St. Raphael Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial: Noon today at the cathedral.
Robert L. Beckley, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Sandra A. Bisenius, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Kathleen A. Bowman, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue; and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 20, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Barbara A. Brown, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Westminster Presbyterian Church. Service: 11:30 a.m. today at the church.
Joseph R. Burlage, Worthington, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m., with a military service at 7 p.m., Sunday, March 19 and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, March 20, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, St. Paul Catholic Church, Worthington.
Jim Clemenson, Dubuque — Service: 1 p.m. Sunday, March 19, Dubuque Shooting Society.
James H. Coffey, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of life: 3 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Robert L. Hingtgen, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with parish scripture service at 3:30 p.m., Monday, March 20, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, St. Raphael Cathedral.
Thomas J. Johnson, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Dubuque Driving Range.
Dennis Johnston, Davenport, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
Judy L. Knickerbocker, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Lisa M. McDonnell, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Garryowen. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Patricia C. McFadden, Scales Mound, Ill. — Visitation: 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. today, Scales Mound United Methodist Church. Service: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Eugene J. Mulgrew, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque; and from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, March 20, St. Matthew Catholic Church, Shullsburg, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Lynda Peters, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Dennis R. Pickel, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. March 27 at the church.
Mary E. Richter, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Word of Life Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Roger Stoddard, Savanna, Ill. — Memorial gathering: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 11 a.m. March 25 at the funeral home.
