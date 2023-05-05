DES MOINES, Iowa — JoAnn Mary Stone, age 48 of Des Moines, Iowa passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2023.
JoAnn was born on September 2, 1974 to Robert and Margaret Schlarmann in Dubuque, Iowa. After graduating from Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville, JoAnn attended the University of Iowa, earning degrees in Economics and Finance. She then obtained a juris doctorate from Washburn University School of Law.
After Law School, JoAnn worked as a Law Clerk for the Iowa Court of Appeals and as an attorney at Parrish Kruidenier before moving to Wells Fargo Bank, where she most recently served as Assistant General Counsel. Her caring and focus on doing what was right for the company’s customers and her team was evident in all that she did. Her supervisor captured her professional essence best when he noted, “Her ability to allow her humanity to shine through, even in the toughest of moments, is what separated her from so many leaders.”
As dedicated as she was to her work, her pride and joy were her three children, Sophia (19), Audrey (17), and Ian (13), and her beloved dog Tallulah (4). Now, more than ever, the traits they have received from their mother will be needed to navigate this world — tenacity, intelligence, compassion, curiosity, and a quick smile and easy laugh. She loved them with a spirit that allowed them room to take risks, make mistakes, and never doubt that they were worthy and accepted just as they are.
JoAnn enjoyed the beautiful and simple things this life offered such as exploring nature, traveling to beautiful places, reading, music, and baking. And while admired by many, her circle of friends was relatively tight. They are the ones who would describe her as unconditionally loving, courageous, fiercely loyal and willing to drop everything for someone in need. She was a light all of them aspired to be.
JoAnn will be missed by those who loved her and are left to cherish her memory.
A visitation will be held on Friday, May 5th, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 pm with a Rosary service to follow at 7:00 pm at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Urbandale. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 6th, 2023 at 10:00 am at Salisbury House & Gardens, 4025 Tonawanda Dr., Des Moines. A graveside service will follow at Glendale Cemetery, Des Moines.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Dorothy’s House, which is a safe place for survivors of human trafficking and exploitation. Please visit dorothyshouse.org to make an online contribution or mail to P.O. Box 57672, Des Moines, IA 50317.
