DES MOINES, Iowa — JoAnn Mary Stone, age 48 of Des Moines, Iowa passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2023.

JoAnn was born on September 2, 1974 to Robert and Margaret Schlarmann in Dubuque, Iowa. After graduating from Beckman Catholic High School in Dyersville, JoAnn attended the University of Iowa, earning degrees in Economics and Finance. She then obtained a juris doctorate from Washburn University School of Law.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.