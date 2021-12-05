LANCASTER, Wis. — Doris R. Kleckner, 93, of Lancaster, died on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster, followed by funeral services. Private inurnment will be held at a later date.

