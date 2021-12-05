Doris R. Kleckner Telegraph Herald Dec 5, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LANCASTER, Wis. — Doris R. Kleckner, 93, of Lancaster, died on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021.Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster, followed by funeral services. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lancaster-wis Grant-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Company announces plans to bring fiber internet to all Dubuque homes Death in a world of vaccines A life remembered: Dubuque business owner recalled for his generosity Bret A.Teusink Dads step up to fill roles in Dubuque ballet performances