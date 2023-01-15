Vivian A. Allendorf, Shullsburg, Wis. — Rosary service: 3:45 to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church gymnasium, Shullsburg. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the gymnasium.
Mark P. Brown, Woodman, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 19, Boscobel (Wis.) Bowl & Banquet.
Michael J. Burr, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, Garrity Funeral Home chapel, Prairie du Chien.
Bonnie M. De Sotel, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Recommended for you
William J. Jentz, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Michael J. Kirk, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Elizabeth. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at the church.
Joyce E. Mester, Belmont, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, and from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.