MANCHESTER, Iowa — Edward Joseph Schulte, 83, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, September 9, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester, with Rev. Gabriel Anderson and Rev. Dennis Quint officiating. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa. Friends may also call from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at the church on Monday. Interment will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Manchester, Iowa.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, MaryAnn Schulte, of Manchester; his three daughters, Julie (Tom) Schechtman, of Greeley, Jane (Richard) Quint, of Ryan, and Jackie (Randy) Mormann, of Manchester; nine grandchildren, Jessica (Tim) Recker, Sara (Saul) Muniz, Jeffrey (Karla) Schechtman, Ben (Erin) Quint, Marty (Lindsey) Quint, Rachel (Bryan) Kuhn, Blake (friend, Dana Whalen) Mormann, Mitch Mormann, and Molly (friend, Dustin Dinsdale) Mormann; 16 great-grandchildren, Ruby, Maggie, and Leah Recker, Chase and Jake Muniz, Charlotte and JoAnna Schechtman, Olivia, Evelyn, Claire, and Hazel Quint, Korbin, Briella, and Aria Quint, and Kaleb and Kaden Kuhn; sisters-and brothers-in-law, Ann Gudenkauf, of Manchester, Ray (Sally) Gudenkauf, of Ryan, Grace Pruss, of Cedar Rapids, Alice (Larry) Sperfslage, of Strawberry Point, Judy Gudenkauf, of Manchester, and Jerry (Diane) Gudenkauf, of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and many nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard- mullerfh.com.