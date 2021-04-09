David M. Arling, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home, Cuba City.
Michael Boge, Rockford, Ill. — Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Michael V. Demmer, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, Dubuque. Memorial service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Merlin J. Leick, Luxemburg, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Lawrence C. Linderbaum, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home, Monona, Iowa. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Kimberly K. Lowery, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 10, Haudenshield Funeral Home, Cuba City, Wis. Services: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Terry L. Mohs, Postville, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, St. John Lutheran Church, Luana, Iowa. Services: 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Todd Neis, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Casey-McNett Funeral Home, Cuba City, Wis., and 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, April 10, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
The Rev. John J. O’Connor, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and after 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday, April 10, Wahlert Catholic High School, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday at the school.
Marie D. Ruskell, Belmont, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home, Platteville, Wis. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont.
Marilyn B. Spates, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 11, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2569 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 12, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque.
Gerald J. Steil, La Motte, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 12, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, St. Lawrence Church, Otter Creek, Iowa.
Anne M. Sweeney, Bernard, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, Dubuque. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Carl L. Walton, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, Centenary United Methodist Church, Shullsburg.
Carl N. Weimerskirch, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Catherine Church, Dubuque.
Rose M. Wolf, Rickardsville, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Rickardsville.