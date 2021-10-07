BEETOWN, Wis. — Alfred V. Caley, age 96, of Beetown, passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster. He was born December 17, 1924, the son of Ora and Nellie (Albee) Caley. Alfred weighed 4 lbs., 5 oz. at birth and was so small that his mother would put him in a shoe box to sleep. He graduated eighth grade from Elmdale country school. Alfred worked on the railroad and picked apples in Gays Mills in his younger days, just to earn a living. He learned at a young age, you had to work hard to get anywhere in this world. Alfred and one of his brothers used to pick corn by hand for a dollar a day when he was 16 years old. He coined the phrase, “that he would give the shirt off his back,” to help someone. Alfred worked at fertilizer plant in Prairie du Chien and Beetown Creamery hauling can milk. He was united in marriage to Shirley Holpin on April 10, 1946, and they were blessed with six boys. Alfred bought the Caley farm in Beetown Township in 1954, where he built two buildings and remodeled most of the house. He was the perfect example of a great farmer, and he instilled his great work ethic into his sons. Alfred hardly ever missed a day of work until he fell off the tractor at the age of 88. He always had a great sense of humor and had it up until the day he passed. His first tractor was a Farmall C, which has been restored. Alfred owned several tractors over the years, but his favorite was a Minneapolis Moline 670, which he also restored. He took great pride in his jersey cattle, going to softball games and fishing. Alfred was the proud owner of a 1986 Cadillac and he won many trophies in the antique car shows. He purchased Downtown Liquors in 1983 and sold it in 2015. Alfred loved his family, and will be dearly missed
Surviving are his sons: Lynn, Richard (Carol), Dennis, Tracy (Karla), daughter-in-law, Juanita; eight grandchildren: Amy (Dan) Turner, Michelle (Jeremy) Kittoe, Matt Caley, Brandon Caley (Thomas Dodge), Amanda Caley, Becky (Ricky Richardson) Caley, Ben (Jill) Caley, Brittany (Adam) Guthrie; 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way; sisters-in-law: MaryLu Vondrum and Eula Mae Caley; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his loving wife Shirley, Alfred was preceded in death by his sons, Bob and Steve; his brothers: Donald (Charlotte), Melvin (Rose), Jack (Vi), Glen, Clifford and Lavern; a sister, Helen (Leonard) Ackerman; a daughter-in-law, Sue Caley; granddaughters: Cammi Sue and Cara Mae Caley.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Lancaster, with Pastor Mark Hoehne officiating. Burial will be in the Dodge Cemetery, Beetown Township. Family and friends may call on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. In lieu of plants and flowers, an Alfred V. Caley memorial fund has been established.
Online Condolences: martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.