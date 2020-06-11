CASSVILLE, Wis. — Elizabeth A. “Betty” Junk, age 88, of Cassville, WI, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Lancaster Health Services.
She was born December 28, 1931, on the Weber Family Farm in Bloomington Township, the daughter of Anton “Tony” and Frances (Wegmann) Weber. On August 28, 1950, Betty was united into marriage to Loren M. Junk. Together they farmed in Little Grant Township. In 1961, Loren and Betty purchased the Town Pump in Cassville and operated the bar until 1977. Betty also worked for Cassville Schools, Skogmo Clothing Store, and Schurman’s Wisconsin Cheese Country in Beetown. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church, its altar society and CCW. Betty and Loren enjoyed vacationing, going out to eat, playing cards, and entertaining family and friends. She was devoted to her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her children: Gregory (Shirley) Junk, Nancy (David) Brunton, and Terry (Diane) Yunk; 8 grandchildren: Amy Shellnutt, Jeanne Junk, Jeremy (Melanie) Junk, Cheri Brunton, Dan (Tracy) Brunton, Katie (Justin) Grinnell, Sara (Louie) Freise, and Chad (Shannon) Yunk; 16 great-grandchildren; a brother, Joseph Weber; sister-in-law: Phyllis Weber; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her loving husband, Loren, Betty was preceded in death by her siblings: Leo (Florence) Weber, Mildred (Ordell) Olson, Lorraine (Linus) Osterhaus, Brother Alfred Weber, and Gilbert “Gib” Weber.
Due to the current remodeling at St. Charles Catholic Church in Cassville, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington, WI, with Father John Meinholz officiating. Burial will be in St. Charles Cemetery, Cassville. Family and friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Cassville is assisting the family.
We wish to extend our gratitude to Park Place Memory Care in Platteville, ALL nurses and staff of Lancaster Health Services, and Bobbi Jo, Sarah, Deanna, and Monica from St. Croix Hospice for their special care.
Online Condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com.