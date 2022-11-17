Ruth M. O’Toole, 88, of Dubuque, died Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque following a short illness.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:15 am Friday, November 18, 2022 at Church of the Resurrection.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Ruth will be 10:30 am Friday, November 18, 2022, at Church of the Resurrection with Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque at a later date.
Ruth was born July 20, 1934, in Balltown, IA, the daughter of Anthony and Mildred Link Jaeger. On July 21, 1962, she married Larry O’Toole at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He died June 9, 2015.
She graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1952, and Xavier Hospital X-ray technology in 1954. She worked in LeMars, IA as an X-ray tech in 1956. She was employed at Sherman Hospital in Elgin, IL until 1962 when she married Larry. They lived in Norfolk, NE until 1965 when they moved to Minneapolis, MN and she worked for St. Paul Radiology until her retirement in 1995. They moved back to Dubuque in 2009 and resided at Oak Park Place.
She enjoyed crafts, needlework, knitting, reading, and travel. She was a member of the Red Hats for 14 years. She was very dedicated and caring to her husband who went blind shortly after they were married.
Survivors include one brother, Jerome (Donna Mae) Jaeger of Dubuque; brother-in-law, Gary Summers of Findlay, OH; numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Iola (Anthony) Kerper, Mary Summers, and Jean Ann (Sylvester) Steger and one niece, two great nieces and two nephews.
A special thank you to the 4th floor staff Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Ruth’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
