Michael D. Maloy, 83, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on October 20, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 25, 2021, at the Church of the Nativity with Msgr. James Miller officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9:00 a.m. Monday at the church until time of mass. Burial will be at 3:00 p.m. Monday at St. Patrick’s Garryowen Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road is assisting the family.
Michael was born May 23, 1938, the son of Dominic Frank Maloy and Helen Alberta Donovan. He was united in marriage to Geraldine (Geri) Lansing on November 22, 1973, at Nativity Church, and enjoyed nearly 48 years together.
After attending Bayless Business College, Michael began work at Maquoketa State Bank. He served as branch manager in Bernard, Sherrill, and worked many years at Worthington State Bank.
After retirement, Michael and Geri loved to travel. Adventures took them to Ireland and Alaska, as well as numerous trips in their motorhome to Minnesota, where they explored the many bike trails. They loved to celebrate at the Irish Fest in Milwaukee, as well as Cub’s and Brewer’s games. Michael was an avid Hawkeye, Cub, and Packer fan, as well as an avid fisherman in his early days. Mike enjoyed a cold Budweiser and would sit down with anyone to share a story, especially in his hometown Bernard.
Michael is survived by his wife, Geri; sisters-in-law, Patty McCabe, Gladys Didesch, Rosalind Henneberry, Inez (Charlie) Nutt, Vi (Bob) Pankow; brother-in-law Terry Cobry; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Alberta Maloy, sisters-in-law, Betty (Johnny) Welter, Esther Cobry ; brothers-in-law Lawrence (Arlene) Lansing, Jack McCabe, Al Didesch, and Melvin Henneberry.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nativity Church, Divine Word College, Hospice of Dubuque, and Camp Courageous.
My special thanks to the staff of Stonehill Nursing Home, and Hospice of Dubuque for their kind and loving care of Michael.