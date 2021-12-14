PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Margaret M. Steinhart, 83, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Edenbrook of Platteville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan and Deacon Bill Bussan officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Church Cemetery, Hanover, Iowa. A public visitation for family and friends will be held from 3-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 14 at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City, where there will be a Scripture Wake Service at 2:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9-10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the service.
Margaret was born on October 17, 1938, in Waukon, Iowa, the daughter of Leonard J. and Leona M. (Howes) Baxter. She was one of seven children. Margaret attended Eells School in Union Prairie Township for grades 1-8. She then attended St. Patrick’s High School in Waukon. She married Raymond Steinhart on June 23, 1956 at St. Patrick’s Church in Waukon, Iowa. To this union, six children were born, Joan, John, Mary, Joseph, Gerald and Janet.
Margaret was a full-time stay at home mom until March 10, 1980. She began full-time work for Grant County Department of Social Services, retiring after 22 years of service. While working, she held many different positions. Working with the elderly and children became her joy.
Margaret enjoyed playing cards and watching classic movies. She especially loved her grandchildren and often babysat for them. Margaret was a member of AA, Al-Anon, OA and Recovery, Inc, where she was trained by Phil Crane and became a leader for 25 years. Margaret also loved to travel, and attend conferences and retreats. She was a member of the Dubuque Fellowship Club, Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville, Wisconsin, and St. Rose of Lima Church in Cuba City.
Survivors include her husband, Ray Steinhart, Platteville, WI; three daughters, Joan Steinhart, Platteville, WI, and Mary Steinhart and Janet (Dennis) Loeffelholz, both of Cuba City, WI; two sons, John (Karen) Steinhart, Platteville, WI, and Jerry (Kathi) Steinhart, New Berlin, WI; a sister, Sara (Bob) Hrdlicka, Charles City, IA; a sister-in-law, Mary Catherine Kelleher, Lansing, IA; seven grandchildren, Karrie, Jennifer, Tony, Joe, Katherine, Jessica and Michael; 11 great-grandchildren, Ben, Austin, Kylie, Oliver, Yuri, Rua, Wari, Kashi, Jack, Cora and Tyson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Joseph Leonard Steinhart; three sisters, Catherine (Bob) Irons, Lorraine (Don) Skrypek, and Ruth (David) Rainey Caldwell; two brothers, John (Margie) Baxter, and William (Hazel) Baxter; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary and Oswald Steinhart.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Jeffrey White and staff, and the staff of Southwest Health Center.
In lieu of flowers, a Margaret M. Steinhart Memorial Fund has been established.
