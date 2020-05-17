Scott E. “Scooter” Schroeder, 61, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 1:16 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital.
To celebrate Scott’s life, visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to the current gathering restrictions the number of people inside the building will be limited to 10 people at a time. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date following cremation.
Scott was born on September 30, 1958, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of John F. and Barbara (Bradley) Schroeder.
Scott graduated from Stephen Hempstead High School and right after graduation entered the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge in 1976. He was united in marriage to Lisa Driscoll on November 15, 1986, in East Dubuque, Illinois, and they were blessed with a son together. Scott was a hard worker who was employed with A.Y. McDonald for 33 years, never missing a single day of work, until his retirement in 2013. In his free time, Scott enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings or spending the afternoon trying his luck at his favorite fishing hole. Scott was very kind and humble, with a low-key personality, but wasn’t afraid of being the life of the party. His laugh was infectious, and if you were lucky enough to have heard it you will never forget it! His family and friends were no doubt the most important part of his life. Scott would do anything for anyone, never had a bad word to say about anyone, and was quite happy keeping his life drama free. Everyone who knew him, knew that the kids and grandkids were his pride and joy, he loved spending time with them. We are truly heartbroken at losing Scott in our daily lives, but take some comfort in knowing that he is now resting peacefully, free of the health issues he has faced so bravely these past months.
Those left to cherish Scott’s memory include two sons, Jacob John “Jake” Schroeder, of Dubuque, and Corey Scott Nugent, formerly of Dubuque; his granddaughters, Ava Mary Digman and Audrey Rose Schroeder, both of Dubuque; his mother, Barbara Schroeder, Dubuque; 2 sisters, Cindy (Carl) Freiburger and Sharon (Roger) Henkel, both of Dubuque; a nephew, Jayson (Emily) Freiburger, Liberty, Mo., and their 3 children, Jack, Karly and Ella; an aunt, Mary Link, Franklin, Wis.; his former wife, Lisa (John) Mueller, Farley, Iowa; and his step-niece and step-nephew, Kelcie Fonck and Russell Henkel.
Scott was preceded in death by his father, John “Jack” Schroeder; and 3 uncles, William “Bill” Bradley, Robert “Bob” Bradley and Herbert Link.
Memorials will be accepted by the family and can be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Scott Schroeder Family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.