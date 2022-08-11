DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Virgean H. Meyer, 98 of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be held before mass from 9 — 10:00 a.m. on August 15, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville. A Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Philip Agyei officiating. Burial will take place at St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville.
Virgean was born on October 5, 1923 in Petersburg, Iowa, the daughter of Louis and Agnes (Klostermann) Koelker. She married Leroy J. Meyer on December 27, 1945 and together, they operated Meyer’s Tavern for 40 years.
Virgean’s favorite past time was fishing with her husband, Roy. She was an accomplished seamstress and cook. Her freezer was a treasure chest of homemade treats. No sewing project was too big or too small for her. Her family has many quilts with her skilled stitchery. She was an avid Cubs fan, never missing a game on TV.
Survivors include her children: Dan (Donna) Meyer of Dyersville and their children: Ted (Terry) Meyer, Annie (Andy) Hauskins, Kate (Scott) Jappe, Susie (Wayne) Schumacher of Dubuque and their children: Brad (Sonia) Schumacher, Rod (Jessica) Schumacher, Leslie (Tom) Lothner, grandson, Scott (Nancy) Meyer, and 15 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leroy in 2006, son, Robert (Carol) Meyer, siblings: Omer (Pearl) Koelker, Don (Gladys) Koelker, Lee (Mary) Koelker, Bernice (Joe) McDonald, Corrine (Harold) Rubner, and brother-in-law, Elmer (Marie) Meyer.
The family would like to thank the staff at Stonehill Care Center for their compassionate care. A special thanks to Hospice of Dubuque, especially, Chris, for making Virgean’s final days comfortable.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, a memorial will be established in Virgean’s honor.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.