Sandra Jean Schmitz, age 78, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away December 16th peacefully at home.
Sandra is survived by her two sons; Todd and Lynn Schmitz, her older brother Ronnie & Sue Rietjens, nieces & nephews, three grandchildren; Lauren Jaeger, Shelbi Schmitz, Mitchell Schmitz and many loving friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ora and Donald Rietjens, her younger brother, Rick and partner Ronald Schmitz.
Sandra grew up in Dubuque, Iowa where she attended Senior High school (class of 1962). She spent her early years working at the Dubuque Packing House and retired at Eagle Window & Door.
Sandra lived her life free of judgement, welcoming all with unconditional love. She always saw the good over the bad, and when life brought on darkness, she paid it no mind, but continued to live in the light.
We will remember Sandra for her unwavering compassion for others, love for all furry friends, her endearing stubbornness, and that infectious laugh!
Sandra requested a private service with family in attendance, where she will be laid to rest by her mother, Ora at Mount Calvary.
Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa assisted the family.
A special thanks to Dr. Janes and his staff at Dubuque Internal Medicine for the compassionate support, endless encouragement, and well care provided throughout the years — we are eternally grateful!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.