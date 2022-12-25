Sandra Jean Schmitz, age 78, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away December 16th peacefully at home.

Sandra is survived by her two sons; Todd and Lynn Schmitz, her older brother Ronnie & Sue Rietjens, nieces & nephews, three grandchildren; Lauren Jaeger, Shelbi Schmitz, Mitchell Schmitz and many loving friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ora and Donald Rietjens, her younger brother, Rick and partner Ronald Schmitz.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.